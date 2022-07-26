‘One of the best signings in League One’ – All of Derby County’s summer signings rated out of 10

Derby County have had a whirlwind summer, coming out of administration and going about rebuilding their squad ahead of the 2022/23 League One campaign.

Liam Rosenior is leading Derby County into League One. Wayne Rooney’s departure earlier this summer was a surprise one but the Rams haven’t dwelled on it, going about their summer transfer window with a real positivity.

So far, Derby County have signed 11 new players, and here we rate all of them out of 10…

Conor Hourihane – 10/10

Perhaps one of the best signings in League One this summer – Hourihane will bring bundles of experience and ability to the Rams’ midfield and will surely become a fan favourite.

David McGoldrick – 9/10

A really shrewd capture for the Rams. To poach McGoldrick from the grasps of Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough is a real statement, and it shows the hype surrounding the club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

James Collins – 9/10

Another impressive addition to the Rams attack. Collins has been prolific at League One level before and after a tough season with Cardiff City, he’ll surely be raring to go in a Derby County shirt.

Tom Barkhuizen – 8.5/10

One of the Rams’ earlier summer signings and perhaps one of their more underrated captures – Barkhuizen has played a tonne of Championship football over the past few years and was always good for a few goals and a few assists for Preston.

James Chester – 8/10

Another shrewd capture from the free agent market – Chester has both Premier League and Championship experience and alongside Curtis Davies, he could form a formidable partnership.

Kwaku Oduroh – 8/10

This is an exciting one – we might not see a whole lot of Oduroh next season given his inexperience, but he’s been a prominent member of Manchester City’s U18 and U23 side in the past and could yet become a real prospect with the Rams.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – 7.5/10

Another indication of the pull that Derby County have in the transfer market – Mendez-Laing is a versatile and experienced player who proved to be a useful asset for Sheffield Wednesday last time round.

Korey Smith – 7.5/10

Smith has endured a tough couple of years in the Championship. But with Derby in League One, he has the chance to play some regular football and remind fans of what he’s capable of.

Haydon Roberts – 7.5/10

Roberts is a real prospect for Brighton and in league One with Derby County, he’ll surely gain some great experience and prove to be a useful player in defence.

Joe Wildsmith – 7/10

The Rams needed a goalkeeper this summer and Wildsmith is a decent one. He had his critics at Sheffield Wednesday but at 26 years old he still has plenty of potential left to fulfil, and hopefully he can put on a good show for the Derby County next season.

Scott Loach – 7/10

Veteran Loach is a shrewd addition as back-up. He’s hugely experienced and his presence will be a huge benefit on the training pitch and in the changing room.