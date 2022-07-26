Nixon details Blackburn’s massive financial offer to Liverpool for Ben Davies before Rangers swoop

Alan Nixon says that Blackburn Rovers ‘made a massive push’ to sign Ben Davies before his move from Liverpool to Rangers.

Davies, 26, left Liverpool to join Rangers on a four-year deal earlier this month.

The Gers paid a reported fee of £4million, beating Blackburn Rovers to the signing after the Lancashire club were heavily linked with a move for Davies.

New manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has an alarming lack of centre-backs and now, Nixon has revealed in a report for The Scottish Sun that the club made a real effort to sign him.

Nixon reveals that Blackburn offered to pay £26,000-a-week towards Davies’ Liverpool wages in what would’ve been a loan deal, before writing that Rovers’ offer ‘was the best short-term bid on the table’.

With less than a week to go until the start of the new season, it looks like Tomasson and Blackburn are frantically trying to get some transfer deals across the line, with the club having snapped up Callum Brittain from Barnsley.

But a centre-back is still needed, and Rovers are clearly willing to spend on the right player given their offer for Davies.

What could’ve been…

Davies impressed in the Championship with Preston North End, and he surely would’ve prevailed with Blackburn should he have made the loan switch.

But a four-year contract with Rangers is a good deal for Davies and for Liverpool too, who are notoriously shrewd operators in the transfer market.

It seems like Blackburn put all their faith in signing Davies. They missed out and it looks like they’ll now enter the new season without a new centre-back, but there’s still plenty of time for the club to bring someone in.

Rovers kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v QPR this weekend.