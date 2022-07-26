Multiple EFL sides keen on Wolves starlet available for loan

Plenty of EFL clubs have been busy ahead of the new campaign, with the first set of fixtures getting underway this weekend.

There are plenty of players available for sides to get their hands on, with Wolves midfielder Cundle a potential target for many, having now been permitted to leave on loan in the coming weeks.

The youngster has impressed for the Wolves youth sides and was handed his Premier League debut last season. He played six times for Bruno Lage’s team and has caught the eye of several sides in the divisions below.

Multiple sides in the EFL are said to be keen on the 20-year-old according to the report, yet no sides are named at this stage by Football Insider.

He can play as a defensive midfielder, as a number eight or even as an attacking midfielder and his versatility means he fits the criteria for many clubs who are looking for a player to play in any of these three positions.

A well-suited target…

Cundle is well-suited for the EFL and many sides would be wise to try to sign him this transfer window.

He is tidy on the ball and has made a big impression at Molineux and was fast-tracked into the first-team as a result, even starting two games in the top flight last term. His ability is unquestionable and he would be a huge coup for any side in the EFL willing to make a move.

It is no surprise to see Cundle generating attention and given his performances in the Premier League it is expected he would adapt to playing Championship or League One football next season and should thrive in either division should the opportunity arise.