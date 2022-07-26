Middlesbrough manager makes honest admission regarding last season’s loanees

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder revealed in his fan Q&A that he would not have any of last season’s loanees back at the club, as per journalist Anthony Vickers.

Middlesbrough had four players on loan last term with midfielder James-Lea Siliki joining striker trio Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun at the Riverside on a temporary basis.

There was a need for forward players both last summer and in the January window, an issue which is needing to be addressed again following the three aforementioned strikers returning to their parent clubs.

The Teessiders currently have Josh Coburn, Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom at their disposal but Wilder is looking to bolster his attacking options further this current window.

However, the Boro boss revealed he would not have any of last year’s loanees back at the club this summer, instead turning their attention towards other targets.

Said wouldn't have any of last year's loans back, Sporar got an easy ride, Uche a good lad but doesn't fit, Tav hasn't asked for a move, a lot about attitude/mentality and said young players' obsessed with phones & their music was rubbish. He prefers the Clash. — anthony vickers (@untypicalboro) July 25, 2022

Another tweet from Vickers stated that the manager said he is hopeful of new arrivals before Saturday; the day of the North-East club’s season opener against West Brom at the Riverside.

Chris Wilder good at Riverside Q&A with #Boro fans' groups tonight. Frank, engaging, honest, got a few laughs. No punches pulled on some players & the previous boss (who he will not name). Good on the structure of the club, signing strategy. Hopes signings in before Saturday. — anthony vickers (@untypicalboro) July 25, 2022

Wilder’s assessment is spot on…

None of the four loanees last season impressed enough to warrant Middlesbrough delving into the market to re-sign them.

The three strikers weren’t prolific, with Sporar scoring eight in 37 games, Balogun scoring three in 21, and Connolly scoring twice in the same number of games as his Arsenal counterpart.

Siliki was poor when handed the opportunity and it is no surprise Boro have no interest in him this time around.

The other targets that have been linked with a move to the Riverside this summer are far more exciting than the players brought in last season. Middlesbrough have made four new signings already and look to be in a better position going into the upcoming campaign than this time last year.