Middlesbrough man in talks with Scottish side ahead of potential move

Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson is in talks with Aberdeen as he nears his exit from the Riverside, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has permitted the departure after not seeing a place for Coulson in his squad for the upcoming campaign. Marc Bola and new signing Ryan Giles are expected to compete in the left wing-back position and are ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order.

With Coulson given the green light to leave the Riverside this summer this has perked the interest of Aberdeen, who have subsequently entered into talks with the defender.

The Scottish Premiership side are looking to sign a left-back before their season gets underway this weekend, and they have identified the England youth international as a potential target.

The Northern Echo state that Boro are keen to sell the player permanently due to him coming into the final year of his contract, and so would want to avoid losing him for free next summer. However, they would be prepared to allow Coulson to leave on loan should Aberdeen opt for a temporary move instead.

The right time for the defender to depart…

Coulson has never been in Wilder’s plans and with two players now ahead of him in his position his time looks to have come to an end at Middlesbrough. It is the right time for the defender to leave the club and so Aberdeen looks to be a promising move.

He had a solid run in the first-team fold under Jonathan Woodgate, and featured a handful of times under the following manager Neil Warnock, but failed to leave a lasting impression on new boss Wilder.

Coulson is a skilful footballer with pace and likes to dribble with the ball and run at the opposition. He will be a solid acquisition for any club willing to take the punt and should be a success in the Scottish Premiership if the move materialises.