Manchester United swoop to add Cardiff City coach to academy setup

Manchester United have named Cardiff City academy manager David Hughes as their new professional development phase coach, Training Ground Guru has reported.

Cardiff City brought Hughes in as head of academy coaching in November of last year.

Since then, he has overseen the coaching of the Bluebirds’ academy, focusing on the development of the Bluebirds’ talented youngsters from the U9s all the way up to the U23s to allow for a smooth step up to the first-team for those who have made the grade.

Now though, it has been revealed that Hughes is heading for pastures new.

After less than a year in South Wales, Training Ground Guru has reported that he will be taking up a role with Premier League giants Manchester United’s youth academy.

It is said that he will be named as a professional development phase coach with the Red Devils, working closely with the U21s. He will be working alongside U21s boss Mark Dempsey and assistant manager Paul McShane as the club look to nurture their next generation of young stars.

Eye-catching work with Cardiff City…

Although he hasn’t been with the Bluebirds that long, they can be proud of the youth academy’s development over Hughes’ time on board.

A whole host of young players have been in and around the senior side since Steve Morison took over as manager, and although that is largely down to the boss himself, Hughes’ work in the academy will have been vital in helping them make the step up to that level.

Manchester United will be hoping they can emulate that productivity moving forward as Hughes makes the move to Old Trafford.