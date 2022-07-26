Leeds United winger attracting Championship transfer interest

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda is attracting interest from the Championship, a report from Leeds Live has said.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers had the former Manchester City talent on loan last season.

Poveda enjoyed a promising start before injury struck him down for much of the campaign. He was limited to only 10 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, though he managed one goal and two assists in the process.

Now though, ahead of the new season, it is claimed the Leeds United ace is drawing second-tier interest once again.

Leeds Live writes that Poveda has ‘suitors’ in Spain’s second-tier, the MLS and the Championship. None of the clubs are named, though a loan with a view to buy deal is mentioned as a possibility. It remains to be seen how his situation pans out though as he gears up for the new season with the aim of kicking on with his development after a difficult year.

Would another Championship season be best?

Poveda had all the ingredients to become a firm favourite at Ewood Park before injury struck.

His electrifying pace and tricky feet would have got fans off their feet and there’s no doubt he has the talent to play at a high level in the future, but for now, another loan exit could be his best bet.

He could be a shrewd acquisition for a Championship club ahead of the new season, especially if a loan deal was to include an option to make the move permanent.

It remains to be seen just who is keen on the Leeds United youngster though and if their interest develops into anything more concrete.