League One club tie up striker deal after Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham interest

Accrington Stanley have completed the signing of striker Alhagi Touray Sisay on a two-year deal, it has been confirmed.

Accrington Stanley were among the sides said to be keen on the towering striker last week.

Touray enjoyed a prolific season with Haverfordwest County in Wales, managing 12 goals and five assists in 28 games across all competitions. His performance were reported to have drawn interest from elsewhere, with Football Insider (Transfer Live Feed, 21.07.22) stating Bristol City, Wycombe Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham were all alongside Stanley in keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the striker has now linked up with John Coleman’s side on a permanent deal.

He signs a two-year deal with the League One club, returning to the EFL after a short-lived stay with Grimsby Town during the 2020/21 campaign. Touray managed only two appearances in that time, so he will be hoping to have a more telling impact with Stanley.

A new start…

The Barcelona-born striker will be hoping his form in the Cymru Premier can translate over to the EFL in the new season as he looks to take himself to the next level.

He has impressed in Wales on two occasions now, previously enjoying a decent stay with Aberyswyth Town. League One will be a big step up though and Coleman and co will be hoping he’s ready to make that jump.

Touray has the physical attributes to be a nuisance for defenders, standing at 193cm tall, but the goals will need to flow if he is to come into the side and replace Colby Bishop in the side after his move to fellow League One outfit Portsmouth.