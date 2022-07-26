League One club swoop in for experienced ace after Wigan Athletic release

Wigan Athletic‘s former winger Gavin Massey has completed a move to League One side Port Vale, it has been confirmed.

Wigan Athletic made the decision to part ways with Massey at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old, who has made a hefty 273 appearances in League One over the course of his career, departed the DW Stadium upon the end of his contract, bringing an end to his five-year stay with the Latics after 13 goals and 14 assists in 166 appearances.

Now though, with the new season on the horizon, it has been confirmed that the former Watford youngster will be remaining in the EFL.

League One new boys Port Vale have swooped in to sign Massey on a free transfer, they have announced.

The statement doesn’t reveal how long the versatile ace’s deal is at Vale Park, though director of football David Flitcroft revealed that they have been chasing Massey ‘for a while’ now.

A smart signing…

Flitcroft adds that the new addition ‘perfectly fits the mould’ at Vale Park, bringing a wealth of experience and the threat that the Valiants will need if they want to enjoy success upon their return to League One football.

Across his 273 third-tier appearances, Massey has managed to conjure up 30 goals and 30 assists, mainly operating on the right-wing. He can play anywhere across the front three and as a wing-back too though, offering Darrell Clarke plenty of options with his versatility.

The right-hand side was an area that needed bolstering too. David Worrall is the go-to man on that side but the signing of Massey will surely ease the load on the Manchester-born star’s shoulders.