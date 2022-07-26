Latest Millwall news: Deal for Manchester United talent eyed, permanent option in recent loan swoop revealed + more

Millwall have enjoyed an extremely impressive summer transfer window so far.

The Lions just fell short of a top-six finish last season and will be hoping to build on this in the new campaign.

Millwall don’t seem finished in their recruitment drive as speculation continues to circulate regarding potential transfers.

Millwall target Elliot Anderson is now attracting interest from Scottish sides Hearts and Hibernian, as per Edinburgh Evening News. Anderson has been attracting interest from many Championship clubs over the last few weeks. The 19-year-old shone on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and has earned the status as one of the Premier League’s more promising talents.

Anderson has plenty of options on loan but has said that he wants to play first-team football at Newcastle United.

The Lions are also chasing another Premier League talent in Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri. According to Sky Sports (via Manchester World), Millwall are alongside Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and West Brom in chasing a deal for the 19-year-old.

According to Richard Cawley, Millwall have a chance to sign Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton on a permanent deal.

The Lions have negotiated a purchase option in the 22-year-old’s current loan deal. Gary Rowett may choose to activate the clause in Shackleton’s deal if he impresses in his loan spell.

Finally, Millwall are interested in Everton forward Ellis Simms, as per Alan Nixon. Huddersfield Town are also interested in the 21-year-old who impressed in a loan spell with Blackpool in League One two years ago.

Nixon claims that Millwall could look to land Simms on a permanent basis. The Scottish Sun have now revealed that Sunderland are also in the race for Simms.

Millwall’s 2022/23 campaign begins with a home fixture against Stoke City.