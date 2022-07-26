Latest Burnley news: Newcastle United weighing up move for Clarets man, Kompany fails in bid for Belgian ace + more

Burnley needed a bit of a rebuild this summer, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

This began with the appointment of Vincent Kompany who has brought a whole new culture to the club compared to what Sean Dyche had originally.

Kompany will offer a more possession-based style and has already added plenty of quality players to suit that.

However departures for some key players are expected in the next few weeks, starting with Maxwel Cornet.

According to LancsLive, Nottingham Forest currently have the ‘strongest’ interest in Cornet. The report also said ‘Burnley don’t want to lose Cornet but the Clarets are planning for life without the forward next season given the interest he has.’

Nottingham Forest were reportedly trying to sign Cornet for £5million up-front with £20million next summer. However the Clarets are asking for Forest to meet Cornet’s £17.5million relegation release clause or will demand a higher future fee, as per the Daily Mail.

The Sun have said that Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Dwight McNeil as their pursuit for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison falters. The Magpies have reportedly had a bid rejected for Harrison. If the Whites maintain their £35million asking price for the 25-year-old McNeil will be turned to as an alternative.

Burnley have seen a bid rejected for Royal Antwerp’s Manuel Benson, according to European outlet Nieuwsblad (via HITC). The 25-year-old plays on the right-wing and managed 10 goal contributions in 28 Belgian top-flight appearances last season. However, the Claret’s offer for Benson was considered ‘far too low’ – Royal Antwerp are reportedly looking to sell Benson for no less than the £3million they signed him for three-years ago.

According to Alan Nixon, Burnley have seen a bid knocked back for Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel. The Clarets reportedly went in with an opening bid of £750,000. Which is way off the £3million valuation that the Tangerines hold.

However, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has said that they are yet to receive a bid for the 23-year-old.

Burnley’s 2022/23 campaign begins with an away fixture against Huddersfield Town on Friday evening.