Latest Blackpool news: Chase for Irish ace ends, Lancashire rival interested in star winger + more

Blackpool have been quite reserved in their approach to the summer transfer window so far.

The Tangerines’ recruitment drive appears to have kicked into action in the last week or so, starting with making bids for Shamrock Rovers’ Andy Lyons.

However, Blackpool have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit for the 21-year-old. The swoop for Lyons is off due to the Irish side suffering an injury blow in their defensive ranks, according to Lancs Live. Shamrock Rovers now can’t afford to lose Lyons, they need him so they’re not short in the defensive department.

Elsewhere, according to Alan Nixon, Burnley have made a bid of £750,000 for right-back Jordan Gabriel. The offer has been knocked back though as the Clarets didn’t meet the £3m valuation that the Seasiders hold for Gabriel, he states.

However, Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has insisted that they are yet to receive a bid for Gabriel, despite Nixon’s report.

Whether or not the Clarets have made a bid for Gabriel, the 23-year-old would be a great addition to Vincent Kompany’s side and a big loss for Blackpool. Gabriel played 25 games in the Championship last season and looks to have a promising future in the game.

Blackpool star Josh Bowler has emerged as a target for Blackburn Rovers, according to LancsLive. The report states that it would take £3m to take Bowler away from Bloomfield Road. It also states that Bowler is ‘not ruling out’ a move and could ‘be interested’ in heading to Ewood Park.

Appleton has told the Blackpool Gazette that the club plan to sit down with Grant Ward to discuss his future at Bloomfield Road. Despite recently leaving Blackpool, Ward was given the chance in a trial to regain fitness and try to earn a permanent deal due to the Tangerines being short in that area.

Blackpool begin their 2022/23 campaign with a home fixture against Reading.