Key details of Sheffield Wednesday’s swoop for Championship midfielder emerge

Sheffield Wednesday paid only a five-figure fee to sign Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City on an initial two-year deal, Yorkshire Live has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday swooped in to bring Bakinson to Hillsborough last week, bolstering their midfield ranks further.

He joins on a permanent basis from Bristol City after falling down the pecking order under Nigel Pearson and now embarks on a new challenge with the Owls as he bids to maximise his potential and kick on away from Ashton Gate.

Little was said about the deal in the League One side’s announcement but now, Yorkshire Live has revealed some key details. It is said that Sheffield Wednesday have tied the 23-year-old down to a two-year contract in S6, paying only a five-figure fee for his services too.

The specific sum isn’t mentioned, but to pay less than £100,000 for a player with almost 50 Championship appearances to his name and plenty of room to develop presents a decent bit of business for Darren Moore and co.

Time to kick on…

After his move to Sheffield Wednesday, Bakinson will surely be determined to prove himself as a key player in the Owls’ side.

He will have to be up for the fight though. Moore’s midfield ranks are strong with the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, Will Vaulks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all good options, but it will be a real mark of Bakinson’s ability if he can break into the starting XI.

As a five-figure addition, Bakinson is one of the few players the Owls have spent cash on this summer and they will be hoping he can kick on and prove it was money well spent to bring him to Hillsborough.