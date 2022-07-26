Key club figure reveals state of play regarding Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of League One star

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has had to wait a while for his first addition at Ewood Park, with Callum Brittain arriving from Barnsley. However, the work is going on behind the scenes to make new signings before the window slams shut in September.

One man who has been on the radar is Szmodics, with Rovers seeing three offers for the Irishman knocked back.

Now, Posh director Fry has issued a new update on the situation.

Speaking with the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry revealed that Blackburn Rovers have not been in contact at any point in the last fortnight. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It has been quiet lately regarding transfers.

“I rejected two written bids from Blackburn and then a verbal bid, but I’ve heard nothing from them in the last fortnight.”

Will Rovers return?

It remains to be seen whether or not Blackburn Rovers will come back in for Posh, but the League One promotion-hopefuls will be hoping their valuation proves too dear as they fight to hold onto one of their key players.

Szmodics was a key player for Peterborough United as they won promotion to the Championship in 2021 and he impressed in the second-tier too once he broke into the side.

He notched up six goals and one assist in 36 outings, impressing heavily towards the end of the campaign.

If the price is right, Szmodics could be a worthwhile addition to Tomasson’s side, but Blackburn Rovers have to spend their money wisely given that there is still a fair bit of business that needs to be done at Ewood Park before the window slams shut.