‘It’s difficult to say’ – Alex Neil gives verdict on Sunderland man’s potential summer move

Sunderland manager Alex Neil says Jack Diamond’s potential summer departure depends on what players the Black Cats can bring in.

Sunderland are less than a week away from their opening fixture of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, with a home game v Coventry City on the agenda.

It’s an exciting time for the Black Cats, but one name who might not be with them for their upcoming campaign is Diamond.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with Harrogate Town in League Two where he netted 13 times and assisted six in 39 league appearances.

He’s been involved in Sunderland’s pre-season fixtures as Neil’s striker search goes on, and when asked what this summer might hold for Diamond, the Scot told ChronicleLive:

“It’s difficult to say, because it really depends on if we manage to get players in the building, doesn’t it?

“It depends what positions come in. With Jack, or any other player, it’s hard for me to comment on that really. Naturally, even if players do come in, they need to earn the right [to play]. All we’re trying to do by bringing players in is to add competition.”

What next for Diamond?

Diamond certainly impressed in League Two last season. 19 goal contributions is a great return – especially so at 22 years old – but jumping from League Two all the way to the Championship is a big ask.

For Neil though, he might be forced into deploying Diamond next season. The Sunderland boss is desperate to bring in a new striker to provide some cover for Ross Stewart, but he’ll surely want someone who’s done so before at Championship level.

Perhaps the best next move for Diamond would be a loan move to League One – it would surely help keep his progression going at a steady rate, but that loan move might not come until later on i the window when Neil has potentially brought in some more names.

Sunderland’s game v Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday kicks off at 12pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.