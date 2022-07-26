Ipswich Town snap up Leeds United talent

Leif Davis has left Leeds United for Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town had a somewhat indifferent season last time around, finishing their 2021/22 League One campaign 11th in the table.

Like all clubs, the Tractor Boys have been in summer rebuild mode and it looks like they are set to add to that with the arrival of 22-year-old Davis.

‘Very good Davis’ heading to Portman Road

Davis arrived at Elland Road in early July 2018 from Morecambe. He was highly thought of under Marcelo Bielsa, who once shouted ‘Very good Davis’ from the touchline.

Despite feelings that he had potential, Davis didn’t make the breakthrough expected of him. He went on to feature in just 14 games for Leeds United, registering a single assist.

He spent part of last season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth, making just 15 appearances for the Cherries.

Now, with less than a year left on his current deal, the Whites are cashing in their chips with Ipswich Town taking a punt on him.

Whilst Leeds United have confirmed the transfer as a permanent one for an “undisclosed fee“, some reports say it is a fee “in the region of £1m.”

Davis potential for Tractor Boys…thoughts?

Ipswich Town are bringing in a youngster in Leif Davis who has been exposed to the coaching of one of the world’s best coaches in Bielsa.

Despite not making the desired breakthrough at Elland Road, he won’t have become a bad player overnight.

Davis is only 22, he has a lot left in the tank regarding development potential. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna will be looking to uncork that potential.

Ipswich Town have gotten themselves more than a decent player in Leif Davis – they have brought in a 22-year-old who could very well be a stand-out player for the Suffolk side in next season’s League One competition.