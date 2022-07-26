‘If he can find his rhythm early on’ – All of Plymouth Argyle’s summer signings rated out of 10

Plymouth Argyle go into the 2022/23 season following their play-off near-miss last time round, with Steven Schumacher going into his first full season in charge.

Plymouth Argyle finished in 7th place last season. The Green Army had the chance to claim a top-six finish but were beaten by a rampant MK Dons side on the final day of the season.

But this summer has been a positive one so far – the club has made some strong signings and look to be a much more solid outfit than last time round.

Here, we rate all of Plymouth’s summer signings out of 10…

Finn Azaz – 9/10

Of all of Plymouth’s loan signings this summer, their capture of Azaz might be their best.

The 21-year-old became a huge hit with Newport County last season, scoring seven and assisting six in 42 League Two appearances.

Aston Villa will want him to play a lot of regular football with Plymouth this season and if he can find his rhythm early on, it could be a really impressive season for the Aston Villa man.

Morgan Whittaker – 8.5/10

Whittaker makes the loan switch from Swansea City. He spent time with Lincoln City last season and managed to score five times in 20 League One outings.

With Plymouth, Whittaker will be hoping to get some solid game-time in after a tough couple of years – if Schumacher can find a way of getting the best out of the dynamic and clinical front man, then it will surely prove to be a solid signing.

Matt Butcher – 8.5/10

Butcher joins on a free transfer after his release from Accrington Stanley. In the last two seasons, Butcher was an important player for Stanley having made 75 League One appearances across the two seasons.

Last time round he scored four and assisted three from midfield, and he’ll certainly bring some energy and depth to Schumacher’s midfield.

Mickel Miller – 8/10

Miller joins on a free transfer following his release from Rotherham United. He played a back-up role for the Millers last season, featuring 23 times in League One but racking up seven goal contributions.

A left-sided winger, Miller will bring pace and drive to a Plymouth front-line that scored 68 goals in League One last time round.

Bali Mumba – 7.5/10

Mumba is an exciting loan signing – the 20-year-old midfielder was snapped up by Norwich City in 2020 after breaking through the ranks at Sunderland, but he’s not played a lot of football since.

He was on loan at Peterborough United last season but only managed 10 Championship appearances. Dropping back down to League One could see Mumba really develop if Schumacher can entrust him with some more game time.