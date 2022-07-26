‘He could be the difference’ – All of Ipswich Town’s summer signings rated out of 10

Ipswich Town enter their first full season under Kieran McKenna, following on from their 11th place finish last time round.

McKenna’s arrival midway through last helped push Ipswich Town towards a top half finish in League One.

But fans will be hopeful of more next season after a strong summer in the transfer window.

The Tractor Boys have signed six new players after last summer’s mass overhaul, and here we rate each of their six summer signings out of 10…

Marcus Harness – 9/10

There were Championship clubs looking at Harness this summer. But Ipswich Town have landed the 26-year-old and it might be their marquee signing of the summer so far – he’ll surely be a threat for the Tractor Boys next season, and he could be the difference in the race for the top-six.

Dom Ball – 8.5/10

Ipswich’s capture of Ball might be one of the shrewdest captures in League One this summer. The combative midfielder was well-liked at QPR and the club’s decision to let him go was met with some despair.

He could probably have found a new Championship club, but Ipswich swooped early and have landed a really solid and experienced midfielder in the process.

Leif Davis – 8.5/10

Davis is a signing for the future. He was on loan at Bournemouth last season but couldn’t cement a place in the starting line-up, and after some years of playing for Leeds’ development side he’ll surely be raring to play some regular, first-team football with Ipswich.

A very impressive and exciting signing.

Freddie Ladapo – 8/10

Ladapo scores goals. He scored goals for Rotherham United in League One and in the Championship and he’s scored goals for Plymouth Argyle in the past too.

He’s another keen attacking addition for McKenna’s side and on a free transfer, it’s a really shrewd capture.

Greg Leigh – 8/10

Leigh was an important player for Morecambe in League One last season. Now, the former Manchester City youngster has a chance to impress with Ipswich Town – whether or not he’ll be McKenna’s starting left-back remains to be seen, but this one is certainly a useful signing.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7.5/10

The attacker joins on loan from Arsenal following a couple of disappointing loan spells in the Football League. John-Jules impressed with Doncaster Rovers during the 2020/21 campaign but couldn’t make it work with either Blackpool or Sheffield Wednesday last time round.

A decent signing if he can maintain fitness and prove his worth.