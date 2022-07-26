Free agent winger undergoing League One medical after Cardiff City departure

Oxford United are closing in on the signing of Josh Murphy, with the former Cardiff City man reportedly undergoing a medical with the Yellows.

Cardiff City made the decision to part ways with Murphy at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

His departure came after he fell down the pecking order in South Wales, while a stint on loan with Championship rivals Preston North End failed to inspire too. Now though, it looks as though he has found himself a new club ahead of the new season.

According to Football Insider, League One side Oxford United are looking to wrap up a swoop for the free agent winger.

Murphy is now undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to the Kassam Stadium and Karl Robinson reunites with one of his former loan players from his MK Dons days. The 27-year-old managed seven goals and 10 assists in 46 outings during his stay at Stadium MK over six years ago.

Getting back on track…

The tail end of his time with Cardiff City and the ill-fated loan spell at Deepdale have made for a rocky patch for Murphy.

However, the London-born winger has shown before he has what it takes to flourish in the Championship, so Oxford United could have a really impressive signing on their hands if they can get him back to his best.

Murphy has played just shy of 200 times in the second-tier, managing 24 goals and 26 assists in the process.

He isn’t afraid to attack the byline but he’s at his best when cutting in on his right foot and he has the pedigree to become a vital player for the U’s. However, it will be down to Robinson and co to get him back on track if this swoop is to pay off.