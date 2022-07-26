Burnley preparing for Cornet departure with Nottingham Forest the most interested side, says reporter

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet continues to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor as we near the start of the 2022/23 season.

Burnley begin life back in the Championship with a trip to Huddersfield Town this week.

It’s the start of a new era for the club who go into the season under new management, and with a new-look side.

But one player who doesn’t look likely to be part of this movement is Cornet – the Ivorian has been linked with a host of Premier League teams since the Clarets’ relegation, including Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

And it’s the latter who are apparently the most keen on signing Cornet this summer.

LancsLive reporter Alex James writes that ‘Nottingham Forest’s interest currently the strongest’ before going on to reveal Burnley’s current stance on the saga:

“Burnley don’t want to lose Cornet but the Clarets are planning for life without the forward next season given the interest he has.”

Burnley have signed a horde of new players this summer. But none have similar traits to Cornet and so the club might be waiting on his sale before they find a like-for-like replacement.

More signings on the way?

Cornet’s relegation release clause has been well-reported. The Clarets stand to make £17.5million from his inevitable sale this summer and that could give Kompany some funding to bring in even more new faces.

Losing Cornet would obviously be a blow and Burnley may need to find someone with similar pace, an eye for goal and that forward-thinking to counteract the loss.

It could become difficult to find that player, especially if Cornet’s move drags on later into the summer and Burnley are left with little time to replace the 25-year-old.

But things are certainly looking up for Burnley ahead of their season opener v Huddersfield Town on Friday – fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports.