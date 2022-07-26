‘Brilliant business’ – All of West Brom’s summer signings rated out of 10

West Brom will be demanding better in the new season and it will be hoped their summer additions can help them push towards the top-end of the Championship table.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce took over in February of this year and while he wasn’t able to salvage their promotion fight, it will be hoped he can lift the Baggies up the table in the new campaign.

Four new faces have made their way to The Hawthorns at this stage in the window, though it remains to be seen if more additions make their way through the door, with some key areas still in need of reinforcements if the Baggies are to mount a serious promotion challenge.

Here, we take a look at all of West Brom‘s new additions and rate them out of 10…

Jayson Molumby

Molumby’s loan deal officially became a permanent one earlier this summer and after being heavily involved over the course of pre-season, he may well fancy his chances of landing a starting spot in Bruce’s side in the new season.

At 22, he’s a solid signing for both the present and the future and will be keen to go from strength to strength with the Baggies.

Rating: 7/10

John Swift

If West Brom can get the best out of Swift then they will be a real handful moving forward.

He will hopefully provide the creativity that the Baggies were completely starved off last season. Given that he’s already starred in the Championship, it should be a low-risk, high-reward addition for Bruce and co.

Rating: 9/10

Jed Wallace

As with Swift, Wallace injects that vital attacking flair and creativity into Bruce’s side and is already known to be a star performer in the Championship. If he and Swift can hit the ground running, West Brom might be one to watch this season.

However, Bruce just has to get the best out of him if he is to be a success at The Hawthorns.

Rating: 9/10

Okay Yokuslu

Yokuslu became a firm favourite during his previous loan stint with West Brom and to get him back permanently for nothing is brilliant business for the Championship club.

He will need some time to get up to full fitness but if he can get back to the heights he has reached before, the 28-year-old could be another seriously impressive addition.

Rating: 9/10