Brighton boss Potter could raid former club Swansea City this summer, report claims

Brighton & Hove Albion are ‘monitoring’ Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, claims a report from Express.

Brighton could be about to lose Neal Maupay to Serie A outfit Salernitana, and an emerging report from Express claims that Piroe is being eyed up as a potential replacement.

Express’ report says that Maupay is open to the move but that the Seagulls are yet to decide whether or not they’re willing to let the Frenchman leave.

And should they let Maupay leave, then Graham Potter may raid his former club for Piroe, who had an impressive maiden season in English football last time round.

Piroe’s Swansea future has been a talking point throughout the summer – he signed a three-year deal with the Welsh club last summer and the club are clearly keen on extending his stay, but Piroe and his representatives don’t feel the same way.

Swans boss Russell Martin said of the situation back in May:

“It’s something that Joel’s representatives are not interested in at this moment in time.”

What next for Piroe?

Amid fleeting links to Leeds United earlier this month, a report from Swansea Independent said that the Swans value Piroe at £20million.

And they’ve already lost a key player in Flynn Downes this summer so a sale of Piroe looks unlikely, unless Brighton or any other club can come in with a £20million bid.

That seems unlikely given the fact that Piroe has only one season of Championship football behind him, but he certainly looks to have a bright future in the game.

Right now, Piroe and Swansea City’s focus will be on their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign away at Rotherham United this weekend – a tough opening fixture, but one that Piroe could fire his side to victory in.