‘A solid capture’ – All of Birmingham City’s summer signings rated out of 10

Birmingham City kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to Luton Town this weekend.

It’s a tough opening fixture for Birmingham City. But Blues fans are optimistic for the future after seeing John Eustace take charge, and with a potential takeover in the making too.

Takeover talks have dominated Birmingham City’s summer. It also saw their transfer activity take a backseat for a few weeks but the club has since made some impressive signings.

Here we rate all four of Birmingham City’s summer signings so far out of 10…

Dion Sanderson – 8.5/10

Sanderson impressed whilst on loan with Birmingham City in the first half of last season. He struggled on loan at QPR in the second half of last season but back at St Andrew’s, Sanderson will surely regain some confidence.

He’s a very capable defender in the Championship, boasting all the traits of a modern day centre-back, and should be a regular feature for Eustace’s side next season.

John Ruddy – 8/10

The 35-year-old Ruddy joins on a free transfer following his release from Wolves. He’ll bring a wealth of experience to the dressing room and to the club’s goalkeeping department, and will provide solid cover to Neil Etheridge.

Or Ruddy could yet claim the no.1 jersey for himself – a solid capture either way.

Auston Trusty – 8/10

The American has played a lot of league football for a 23-year-old, but this season with Birmingham City will be his first taste of English football.

Trusty is a centre-back by trade and goes into this season match-fit after leaving Colorado Rapids in the MLS – it’ll be interesting to see if he becomes an important member of the first-team under Eustace, but it looks like an exciting loan signing either way.

Przemyslaw Placheta – 7.5/10

Placheta has joined on loan from Norwich City. The Polish international featured 12 times in the Premier League last season but struggled, recording no goal contributions for Norwich City as they suffered another relegation.

Blues needed wide players after losing the likes of Jeremie Bela, so expect Placheta to be an important player for Eustace next season.