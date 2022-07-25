Wilder outlines plans for Middlesbrough outcast after surprise pre-season appearance

Middlesbrough faced Marseille on Friday evening, winning 2-0 against last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up. The appearance of Akpom on the bench was a surprise in itself, yet he was introduced in the second-half and impressed in 30 minutes out on the pitch.

The forward wasn’t given a squad number in the recent announcement and had been told to find a new club this summer. Yet with their lack of options at the top end of the pitch, Wilder’s hand may have been forced and so has reintroduced Akpom into the first-team fold for the time being.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the Boro boss suggested it could be merely to make up the numbers whilst they await new signings in forward positions, but he did admit that his attitude has been solid.

“You’ve seen the numbers that we’re working with. At our football club at the moment, the situation as it stands is that we’re working with the numbers that we’ve got,” Wilder said.

“That’s just the fact of the matter, although we’re trying incredibly hard to do some deals.

“Chuba’s attitude has been good, so he’s joined the group for the last couple of days. There’s no downside for him coming on, running about, and playing a part.

“He’s contracted to the football club. He understands where we’re at, and I understand where he’s at. We’ll just take it day by day, and then go from there.”

The 26-year-old signed for the Teessiders in the summer of 2020. He has played 40 games for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering two assists. However, he was seen as surplus to requirements last season and was shipped out to PAOK in Greece on loan.

A second chance for Akpom?

He impressed in his first few games after his move to Middlesbrough two years ago but that relative hot streak soon fizzled out. Injuries and a lack of game time hampered his development in the first-team and he fell down the pecking order and was rightfully shipped out last summer.

It looked like his Boro career had come to an end but having impressed in pre-season against Marseille and if he wants to be at the club, there is no reason why he should not stay and fight for his place. He would likely be a rotation player behind a new signing or two, but could come on as an impact sub, and if he impresses in the regular season could be given even more playing time than he would have bargained for.

However, if an offer did come in for Akpom this summer, it is still likely Wilder’s Middlesbrough would consider it, especially if they bring in a couple of new faces up front.