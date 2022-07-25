‘Who knows’ – Middlesbrough boss Wilder speaks out on Tavernier situation

Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has been attracting attention from Premier League sides in recent weeks, with Boro boss Chris Wilder now speaking out on the current situation in an interview on The Daily Echo.

Middlesbrough are looking to keep hold of their prized asset this summer but may be resigned to losing him if their asking price is met. Both Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have had bids turned down for the 23-year-old, although talks are believed to still be ongoing.

Amidst the ongoing interest, Tavernier did play in Boro’s recent 2-0 pre-season victory over Marseille on Friday night, with the midfielder scoring the second goal of the night. His inclusion solidifies that he remains a Middlesbrough player, a stance backed up by Wilder, although he says all that could change very quickly.

“I’ve got to go into this next week and work on the assumption that it’s business as usual. But we’re in that situation where anything can happen with anybody,” Wilder said.

“Who knows what might happen? Something might come from leftfield, and who knows? We’ve got some good players.

“You’ve just got to realise that this is football, and anybody can go at any time during the window.”

Wilder’s hands tied…

It doesn’t sound too positive of an update from Wilder in terms of keeping hold of Tavernier beyond the transfer window. He is one of their star players and started every game under Wilder in all competitions last season.

Wilder can do no more than what he has said, in that Tavernier remains at the Riverside and will be involved in the first-team squad until he is told otherwise. They have Riley McGree, Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson as their other midfield options, but with Wilder adopting a midfield three this doesn’t give them any room to rotate, especially after Martin Payero’s loan departure earlier in the window.

The longer the deal drags on the less time there is for Middlesbrough to sign a replacement and so they will want to get the best deal for themselves in terms of transfer fee and come to a decision as quickly as possible.