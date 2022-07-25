West Ham sent scouts to watch Championship talent in action on Saturday, report reveals

West Ham sent scouts to watch Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz in a pre-season friendly v Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon, a report from The Sun has revealed.

Brereton Diaz, 23, continues to be linked with a summer move to West Ham.

The Chilean rose to fame last season after scoring 22 goals in the Championship whilst becoming a cult figure in South America with the Chilean national side.

And West Ham are one of the teams who’ve been linked with a move for Brereton Diaz for a number of months now – The Sun says that the Hammers have ‘long tracked’ Brereton Diaz and that manager David Moyes is ‘convinced’ that a wide player like the Rovers man could take the strain off Michail Antonio.

This latest update comes amid reports that Brereton Diaz does not yet have any offers to leave Ewood Park – in what is his final contracted year at the club – with West Ham and Leeds United appearing to be the two front-runners as it stand.

Down to the wire?

West Ham seem to be courting Brereton Diaz somewhat. It’s clear that there’s an interest and it seems likewise that Moyes and his side are considering whether or not to make a bid this summer.

What Blackburn might want to come of this saga though remains to be seen – Brereton Diaz is obviously in the final year of his stay and seems unlikely to extend his deal as things stand, so his club might favour a sale this summer.

But new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will surely want that sale – if he does want a sale – to go through soon, so that he has time to scour the market for a replacement striker.

It’s a difficult situation for Rovers to find themselves in, ahead of their season opener v QPR this weekend.