Watford manager Edwards reveals who his first-choice goalkeeper will be ahead of season opener

Watford manager Rob Edwards has revealed Daniel Bachmann will be his first-choice goalkeeper to start the new Championship season.

Bachmann, 28, spent last season featuring on and off in the Premier League for the Hornets.

The experienced keeper earned 12 top flight appearances, conceding 28 goals between the sticks.

The Hornets failed to survive and once again suffered the drop back down to the second tier. And with new head coach Edwards now at the helm they’ll be hoping to make an immediate bounce back.

After spending last season fighting with Ben Foster for the number one shirt, Edwards has revealed Bachmann will begin the season as the first choice. Speaking to the Watford Observer, he said:

“Dan will start the season in goal.

“I think Dan deserved it after having a very good pre-season but I know that Madu is going to fight. He’s a top keeper and he is going to push Dan, and I’d also include Ben Hamer in that too.”

It won’t be plain sailing…

Edwards has alluded to the quality in depth his squad has in the goalkeeper position.

Both Maduka Okoye and Ben Hamer will be pushing Bachmann every step of the way and this should ensure the quality stays above a certain level.

Okoye (22) and Hamer (34) have more than enough ability and experience to come into the squad should they be called upon and this will keep Bachmann on his toes.

One advantage the Austrian has however is he will begin the season between the sticks and this means the position is his to lose.

The Hornets are hunting for promotion, meaning they can’t afford too many errors across the board this season, especially from their keepers. Edwards will need to be ruthless with his decisions, meaning whilst Bachmann may start as the number one, he will have to earn that spot week in, week out.

Watford begin their promotion-hunting season with a game against fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United and it’ll be interesting to see if Bachmann manages to impress from the off.