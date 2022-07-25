Watford closing in on swoop for 3-cap Spain international

Watford look poised to snap up Villareal defender Mario Gaspar, with The Athletic reporting the Spaniard is currently undergoing a medical in England.

Watford have endured a quiet window to date in terms of incomings. Only three new faces have arrived at Vicarage Road, with Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj and Ben Hamer making their way through the doors.

There is still time yet for more new signings though, and it seems addition number four isn’t too far away.

The Athletic (Transfer news live updates, 25.07.22) have reported that Spanish right-back Gaspar is undergoing a medical ahead of a proposed permanent move to the Hornets.

Gaspar looks set to sign a two-year deal with Watford and will arrive on a free transfer, with Villareal agreeing to terminate his contract.

He has spent his entire career to date with the Yellow Submarine but with only a year remaining on his contract, the La Liga outfit are ready to terminate his deal and let him head for pastures new ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

One in, one out…

It seems as though Gaspar will be a direct replacement for fellow Spaniard Kiko Femenia.

The defender could head in the opposite direction to Villareal in a move in excess of €1m, with The Athletic stating talks are progressing.

If both moves go through, it would give Rob Edwards the options of Jeremy Ngakia and Gaspar on the right-hand side heading into the new season. The latter’s vast experience of football at the very top could be of great value to Ngakia and the rest of the squad.

Gaspar also has three caps for Spain, though the last of which came back in March 2016 against Romania.