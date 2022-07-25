Update emerges on Newcastle United’s pursuit of Burnley star after failed bid for transfer target

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Burnley‘s Dwight McNeil in case Leeds United stand firm over their £35m valuation of Jack Harrison.

Burnley‘s relegation to the Championship has seen the squad change significantly.

Despite departures for key players like Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, some might be surprised that wingers McNeil and Maxwel Cornet are still at Turf Moor with the start of the season now within touching distance.

However, speculation is persisting and now, an update on Newcastle United’s rumoured pursuit of McNeil has emerged.

The Magpies are among those to be consistently linked with the Clarets academy graduate this summer and The Sun has now said that they are weighing up a move for McNeil as their pursuit of Leeds United man Harrison falters.

Eddie Howe’s side are claimed to have seen a bid for Harrison rejected and if the Whites maintain their £35m asking price, it seems McNeil is being lined up as an alternative.

Can Burnley hold onto McNeil?

Although the 2021/22 campaign wasn’t his best, McNeil could be a dangerous prospect in the Championship.

It’s understandable that he has drawn plenty of Premier League interest as it looks as though the best years of his career are still to come, and the Turf Moor faithful will be hoping he can spent said years playing in claret and blue.

It remains to be seen if anyone puts their money where their mouth is and actually tries to prize McNeil away from Burnley though. Until then, Vincent Kompany and co will be hopeful of keeping the 22-year-old on board for the new season.