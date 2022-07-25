‘There’s a case for them’ – Sky Sports pundit backs Middlesbrough for Championship promotion push

Middlesbrough may have narrowly missed out on a place in the top six last season, but speaking on the Mirror’s Championship Preview, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Chris Wilder’s side to challenge for promotion next time out.

Middlesbrough finished in 7th position in the 2021/22 campaign, missing out on the final day after losing at Preston North End.

They have made some shrewd acquisitions already this summer with the signings of Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan and Zack Steffen and so are expected to be challenging for a top-six place again next season.

According to Prutton, manager Chris Wilder will use his experience and knowledge of the division to his advantage in a bid to compete at the top end of the table.

“With Boro and Chris, he again was a manager that was quietly confident of getting into the play-offs even though people – pundits, experts – possibly were not giving them enough due respect with regards to getting into that end-of-season shake-up,” he told the Mirror’s Championship season preview .

“Chris knows about getting teams out of the Championship and he’ll be doing exactly the same with them.”

He went on to single out one player to watch for Boro and suggested he could be the difference in them getting a place in the division’s top six come the end of the season.

“Key player for him is Isaiah Jones. He was such a fun player to watch such an energetic, exciting box of tricks really. A surprise, which was great,” he said.

“So there’s a case for them [to challenge for promotion] with that type of player.”

Going in the right direction…

Wilder took over at Middlesbrough with the Teessiders languishing in 15th place and turned them into promotion candidates in just over half a season. Now with a summer transfer window and full pre-season to oversee, they should be in a better position this time around.

They have addressed problem positions at left wing-back, at centre-back and in goal already this window and are in the market for a couple of strikers. Their squad looks to have improved and so Prutton’s prediction of Boro challenging for promotion looks to be a safe bet.

Jones will be a key player once again for Wilder’s side, offering direct running, pace, trickery and most importantly, goals and assists.

He is one of the first names on the teamsheet and is integral to how Middlesbrough want to play.