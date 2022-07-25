‘There aren’t many better’ – All of Stoke City’s summer signings rated out of 10

Stoke City will be hoping they can finally start to push towards the upper echelons of the Championship table after a difficult few years in Staffordshire.

Stoke City‘s four years in the Championship have failed to yield a finish higher than 14th, but it will be hoped that they can finally put a change to that and push towards the top-six in the new season.

Recruitment has been promising for the Potters, with seven new faces coming through the doors.

Here, we take a look at Stoke City‘s summer signings so far and rate them all out of 10…

Aden Flint

A player of Flint’s leadership, experience and aerial presence will always be welcomed and on a free transfer, he looks to be a shrewd addition for the Potters.

At 33, he isn’t necessarily an option for the long-term, but he could still be of value for Michael O’Neill and co.

Rating: 7/10

Dwight Gayle

If Gayle can emulate his previous success in the Championship, Stoke City should definitely be in and around the play-off fight.

There aren’t many better than Gayle at scoring in this division and although he has seen limited action in recent seasons after falling down the pecking order, this could be a huge signing for the Potters.

Rating: 9/10

Josh Laurent

Laurent is a brilliantly well-rounded and versatile player who will be sorely missed at Reading. However, their loss is Stoke City‘s gain and it will be hoped he can become an influential figure in the middle of O’Neill’s starting XI.

A midfield partnership of him and Lewis Baker could be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Rating: 9/10

Liam McCarron

At 21, McCarron is most certainly a player for the future. He has 21 senior appearances to date but has spent much of his career so far playing youth football, so it will be hoped he is ready to make the step up.

As a promising player in a position that needed bolstering, McCarron is a smart signing for the Potters.

Rating: 8/10

Harry Clarke

Clarke is one of three loan additions and his versatility could make him a handy player to have onboard.

The 21-year-old can play on the right as a full-back or wing-back as well as in centre-back but it remains to be seen if the Arsenal youngster can make the grade in the Championship after previous loan spells with Ross County, Hibernian and Oldham Athletic.

Rating: 7/10

Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny is a clever player and is another loan signing who has a promising future ahead of him. Given his more diminutive build, he offers something different to the likes of Baker and Laurent too.

However, there will be a fight for regular game time given the other options in midfield so he’ll have to impress when given the chance if he wants to break into the side.

Rating: 7/10

Will Smallbone

With Nick Powell currently sidelined, Smallbone could have the chance to nail down the starting spot in attacking midfield in the early stages of the season.

Similarly to Kilkenny, he’s another smart player and he is a much-needed addition in the 10 role given Powell’s injury record. His arrival further increases the competition within the squad as well, something that the players could thrive off.

Rating: 8/10