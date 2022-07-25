‘The early signs in pre-season suggest’ – All of QPR’s summer signings rated out of 10

QPR have had a shrewd summer in the transfer window as they head into the new season under new manager Michael Beale.

QPR parted ways with Mark Warburton at the end of last season. Beale has now taken over and it’s certainly a risky appointment for the R’s, given Beale’s inexperience as a first-team manager.

But the signings are positive so far, and the signings look to be likewise.

Here we rate all four of QPR’s summer signings so far out of 10…

Kenneth Paal

QPR lacked a solid left-back throughout Warburton’s three-year tenure. The club has had left-backs but none could ever cement a place in the side because of either poor form of injury.

But Paal has joined and the early signs in pre-season suggest that he’s going to have that left-back spot on lockdown for as long as he’s at the club.

A really solid and useful signing for QPR.

Rating: 9/10

Tyler Roberts

Roberts is another exciting signing. Last season, a lot of pressure was put on both Ilias Chair and Chris Willock to provide all the creativity, and Chair’s form went downhill towards the end of the campaign and Willock picked up a serious injury.

The arrival of Roberts though will take the strain off Chair and Willock and also give Beale another dimension in attack.

Rating: 9/10

Jake Clarke-Salter

This could yet prove to be one of the shrewdest signings in the Championship this season.

Not many have spoken about this signing but it’s a solid one – Clarke-Salter is still young, but he’s experienced too, and having spent the bulk of his career out on loan he’ll surely be raring to kick-start his QPR career.

Rating: 8.5/10

Taylor Richards

Richards is obviously an exciting signing but it’s one that some fans may not be so sure of just yet.

He endured a tough time with Birmingham City last season and arrives at QPR to an already-dense midfield, so what kind of role he’ll play next season remains to be seen.

But Richards enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Doncaster Rovers in the past and if he can translate that form into his performances for QPR, it’ll make for a fourth solid summer signing for Beale and his side.

Rating: 8/10