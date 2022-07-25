Swansea City man looking increasingly likely to leave this summer

It’s looking increasingly likely Nathanael Ogbeta will leave Swansea City this summer, as per WalesOnline.

Ogbeta, 21, joined the Swans from Shrewsbury Town in January 2022.

After having played 26 League One games for Salop, Ogbeta joined the Championship side hoping to progress his career to the next step.

He joined the Welsh side on deadline day but didn’t make his debut until March as a hamstring issue kept him out of contention. The natural left-back only featured twice for Russell Martin’s Swansea City last season with Hannes Wolf majorly occupying the left-hand side of the defence.

Hoping his injury was a thing of the past, Ogbeta has spent pre-season with Swansea City, but was left out of their most recent friendly against Charlton Athletic.

The Wales Online report states that Ogbeta has been told he doesn’t feature in Swansea City’s first-team plans this season. It also goes onto say the young prospect has already rejected three moves away from the club this summer.

The right mentality…

You can only give Ogbeta credit for trying to earn a spot in Swansea City’s squad. The 21-year-old definitely has a future in the game and he could end up at a high level, but there is now no doubt the best chance he has is leaving Swansea City.

The former Manchester City prospect has attracted interest from both England and Scotland and the defender looks destined to depart the club this summer.

It is in Ogbeta’s best hopes to find a new club soon, so he can settle into his new surroundings which should allow him to start on the front foot wherever he ends up. As long as Ogbeta stays fit and avoids another major injury then he would be a good addition to a lot of teams across the Football League.

It’s not known where Ogbeta will end up this summer, but if the 21-year-old can earn consistent senior football at his new destination, he will be one step closer to fulfilling the potential he has had since his days at the Premier League champions’ academy.