Swansea City ace delivers verdict on star man’s £12m move to Premier League club

Swansea City forward Jamie Paterson has said midfielder Flynn Downes was deserving of his move to boyhood club West Ham United.

Swansea City lost star man Downes to the Hammers earlier this summer, just a year after his arrival from Ipswich Town.

The Brentwood-born midfielder was a huge hit in his first and only season in South Wales, starring in defensive midfield in his first season in Championship football. His performances drew plenty of Premier League attention but it was boyhood club West Ham who ended up striking a deal for a reported £12m.

While it is a blow for the Swans to lose a player of Downes’ importance, he has moved onto the London Stadium with the well-wishes of many. Now, forward Paterson has become the latest to deliver his verdict on the move.

As quoted by Wales Online, Paterson admitted Downes ‘will be missed’ but insisted he ‘deserved’ the move to East London. He said:

“Flynn deserved his move, he went to his boyhood club.

“He’ll be missed, he was a good character as well.

“We move on, that’s football. We’ve got very good replacements in hand. But it’s one of them, he’s gone to his boyhood club and he deserves it.”

Options in the middle…

The partnership of Downes and skipper Matt Grimes was one that flourished last season and breaking up that duo will be a blow. However, Russell Martin has solid options in the middle to come in for the former Ipswich Town star.

Joe Allen has returned to South Wales, joining the likes of Olivier Ntcham, Jay Fulton and the aforementioned Grimes in the middle.

Unless a replacement is brought in from elsewhere, it will be up to the current options to prove they deserve to come into the starting XI alongside Grimes after Downes’ exit.

It will be interesting to see who lines up in the middle of the park for Swansea City‘s season opener against Rotherham United this weekend.