Sunderland to hold transfer talks with Everton this week, says reporter

Sunderland ‘will hold talks with Everton this week’ over the potential re-signing of Nathan Broadhead, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Sunderland have been tipped to pursue a return for Broadhead this summer.

The Welshman spent last season on loan with the Black Cats and became a fan favourite, scoring 10 times in 22 League One outings as Sunderland earned promotion.

Reports last week said that Sunderland were set to make a renewed effort to sign the 24-year-old this month, and now Witcoop claims that Sunderland will hold talks with Everton this week:

Sunderland will hold talks with Everton this week over the prospect of re-signing Nathan Broadhead. Tottenham’s Troy Parrott, who has also been mentioned as another striker option, is expected to join Preston on loan #sunderland #pne — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 25, 2022

Broadhead found form with Sunderland last time round but undoubtedly struggled with injury. He doesn’t seem to have a way into the Everton first-team and with his contract out next summer, it seems likely that the Toffees would entertain a sale this summer.

Alex Neil’s striker woes…

Sunderland are in desperate need of a striker. In Ross Stewart, they potentially have one of the best strikers in the Championship – but Neil only has Stewart.

Broadhead, although not an out and out striker, is an attacking player who can score goals, and last season he formed a prolific front-two with Stewart.

The Black Cats are clearly focussing on signing players on permanent deals – at least for the first part of the summer transfer window – so expect them to pursue a permanent move for Broadhead, or at least a loan deal with a view to making the move permanent next summer.

Broadhead re-signing would be a huge boost for Sunderland and for Broadhead too – he blossomed at the Stadium of Light last season and playing for Sunderland in the Championship next season would be a great chance for him to showcase his talents.