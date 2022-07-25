Shrewsbury Town among clubs looking at Burnley man

Burnley’s Adam Phillips is wanted by Shrewsbury Town this summer, according to the latest Shropshire Star report.

Phillips, 24, spent last season on loan at Morecambe. The central midfielder featured in 38 League One games, scoring six times and assisting a further eight.

The Burnley loanee was incredibly impressive last time out. Phillips adapted to the third tier well following his 25 League Two appearances the year before where he contributed to 14 goals.

According to LancsLive, the former England youth international is being chased by a number of Championship and League One sides this summer.

And now, as per Shropshire Star, we know one of those teams is Shrewsbury Town. Steve Cotterill is enjoying a good summer so far, and adding Phillips to his ranks will be another hugely impressive addition.

Has he done enough

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have improved across the board so far this summer, but Phillips could be like a new signing at Turf Moor.

The midfielder is yet to make a mark for the Clarets since joining Burnley and after an exciting campaign last season, Kompany may want to keep Phillips at Turf Moor. However, due to Burnley’s additions this summer, Phillips may not be guaranteed consistent game time and at this stage in his career, he needs to ensure the momentum he built up last season doesn’t go to waste.

Whilst we don’t yet know the other teams involved in this race, Shrewsbury Town will no doubt face strong competition for this signature. Salop have already added quality this summer in Aiden O’Brien, Tom Bayliss and Julien Da Costa and the arrival of Phillips could make them a real contender next year in the third tier.

With many teams interested, this saga may drag on well into the 2022/23 season, but it’ll be interesting to see if Kompany opts to give Phillips his long-awaited chance in the first-team.