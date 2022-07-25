Sander Berge latest: Sheffield United man attracting fresh interest from two PL clubs, midfielder’s stance on potential exit is clear

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge continues to find himself in transfer headlines.

The Norway midfielder gave a good account of himself in the second half of last season.

He overcame his injury problems and rediscovered his form from the Premier League, helping the Blades claim an eventual play-off finish whilst silencing his doubters in the process.

Going into this summer, Berge was being linked with a move to Leeds United, before false reports of a move to Werder Bremen then surfaced.

But what’s the latest on Berge’s future at Bramall Lane?

The latest…

Reports linking Berge with a move away have quietened down a bit this month. Earlier in the month though, The Star’s James Shield wrote ‘with confidence’ that Berge wants to leave Sheffield United.

And now, an emerging report from The Athletic has revealed that Berge is ‘attracting fresh interest from at least two Premier League clubs’.

The report goes on to detail how Sheffield United would not stand in the way of Berge’s potential exit this summer, providing they can recoup ‘a good portion’ of the original £22million fee paid for the 24-year-old.

Last week, Blades boss Heckingbottom revealed that he has no more funds left for transfers this summer, which might explain why Sheffield United would be willing to offload Berge this summer.

That, and the midfielder’s unreliable fitness record could mean a summer sale is the best bet. But with the new season just around the corner, the club will surely want any potential sale to go through swiftly and without any hindrances.

The Blades open their 2022/23 season against Watford next week.