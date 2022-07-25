QPR boss Beale provides update on Conor Masterson’s future

QPR manager Michael Beale admits there has been ‘no decision’ on the future of Conor Masterson this summer.

Masterson, 23, spent last season on loan in League One.

Masterson played for both Cambridge United and Gillingham last season on loan, featuring in 39 games across all competitions

The Irish central defender is yet to make a real impact on QPR’s senior team. The 23-year-old has 20 first-team games for the R’s but failed to make his senior squad position stick.

After spending time in the third tier last year, Masterson has spent pre-season with the Championship side, but not in his natural position.

Beale has utilised Masterson in midfield throughout pre-season so far, a throwback to the Irish man’s Liverpool days. The new QPR boss knows Masterson well from his time coaching at Liverpool and Beale has a decision to make regarding Masterson’s future.

Speaking to West London Sport on what the future may hold for Masterson, Beale said:

“There’s no decision been made on that yet.

“We’ve got what I would call three ‘senior’ centre-backs and then we’ve got Conor and Joe Gubbins and I’ve been looking at both of them.

“When I was at Liverpool he [Masterson] was a midfielder and now I’ve come here and he’s making his trade as a centre-half.

“I’m keen to look at him in both positions and he has attributes to play in both.”

It appears the jury is still out on what the 2022/23 season may hold for Masterson, but if anyone is going to get the best out of the youngster, it’s Beale.

The perfect relationship …

Beale and Masterson know each other incredibly well and this can only aid the development of Masterson going forward.

Beale admits his side are well equipped in the central defensive position, meaning a spot in midfield may be Masterson’s best chance of playing football in the blue and white hoops next year.

If Beale can’t guarantee Masterson consistent game time, the former Ireland U21 international may benefit more from spending another season out on loan where he will play week in, week out

The new season is drawing closer, and it’ll be of greater benefit to Masterson if his future is decided soon so he can settle into his new team if that’s the avenue they take this summer.

QPR begin their Championship campaign with a game against Blackburn Rovers on July 30th and as things stand, Masterson will be fighting for a spot in the matchday squad.