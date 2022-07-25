Preston set to beat Championship rivals to signing of Tottenham youngster, report claims

Preston North End are on the verge of signing Tottenham Hotspur youngster Troy Parrott on loan, as per an exclusive report from Deepdale Digest.

Parrott, 20, spent last season playing on loan for MK Dons.

The Ireland international scored eight and assisted seven in 41 League One appearances throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Parrott made his name in Tottenham Hotspur’s youth squads contributing to 17 goals in nine games a few years back for the U18 side.

The former Millwall loanee is clearly a prolific goalscorer and his physicality makes him a great asset to have. Parrott’s spells at the Den and with Ipswich Town weren’t too groundbreaking, but the foundations of a good player are there and that caught the interest of a few Championship clubs this summer.

Middlesbrough were also credited with an interest in the striker, but it was Sunderland and QPR who reportedly made the first offers to the London-based club.

Despite this, it appears Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End have won the race and will be acquiring Parrott’s services over the coming season.

The best move for his career?

At 20-year-old Parrott is already accustomed to senior football and his career at the minute is all about proving his worth in an attempt to fight his way into a strong Spurs squad.

To do this Parrott will need certain reassurances over game time and that could well have been a deciding factor when deciding where to go this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are wanting their man to play in the number nine role this coming season, as opposed to the versatile role he adopted for MK Dons last season. This may have hindered the likes of Sunderland’s chances this season who will primarily play with Ross Stewart in that role.

The addition of Parrott is a great coup and it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue his momentum from last season at Deepdale this time around.

Preston North End begin their season with a game against Wigan Athletic and if this deal is official by then Parrott will be hoping to start on the front foot this Saturday.