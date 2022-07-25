Peterborough United owner gives update on the club’s remaining transfer plans

Peterborough United suffered a traumatic 2021/22 Championship campaign last time out, after being relegated back to League One with games to spare.

It has been a summer of rebuilding for the Posh who haven’t been overly busy in the transfer market.

Responding to a fan question on Twitter, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony provided the following update on their transfer business:

We are done in the market https://t.co/Yveu04uSKj — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) July 24, 2022

‘Done in the market’ – players brought to London Road

MacAnthony’s assertion that Peterborough United’s transfer plans are complete means that they are running with who they’ve brought in so far.

Here’s a quick look at their completed business for this summer.

Ben Thompson: 26-year-old midfielder Thompson left Gillingham to join the Posh for their 2022/23 League One campaign. He featured in 17 games for the Gills last season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

David Ajiboye: right-winger Ajiboye joined from League Two side Sutton United. The former Millwall youngster scored eight goals and provided five assists in 43 outings last season for Sutton.

Hector Kyprianou: 21-year-old defensive midfielder Kyprianou joins Peterborough United from Leyton Orient. He featured in 38 League Two games last season, registering two assists.

Harvey Cartwright: Cartwright is one of two loanee goalkeepers brought in by Darragh MacAnthony’s team for next season. He arrives from Hull City with two Championship games to his name from last season.

Lucas Bergstrom: 20 Finnish goalkeeper joins Peterborough United from Premier League giants Manchester City. The 6ft 7in youngster kept two clean sheets in 12 Premier League 2 appearances last season.

Summer business complete for Posh…thoughts?

The side that was good enough to see Peterborough United promoted the season before last is largely intact.

There have been departures such as Mark Beevers and Jorge Grant, but they have been covered with those signed this summer.

The main question is a simple one – is this a good enough summer of recruitment by MacAnthony and Peterborough United?

Yes, the bulk of their attacking threat is still at the club and that will serve them well. However, another question remains – is this recruitment for League One?

The quality of players brought in by the club would suggest that this is the case; that Peterborough United are padding out the squad with League One intentions.

It’s a hard division to succeed in; there are quality sides in there before you take account of those relegated from the Championship.

With what they’ve brought in, Darragh MacAnthony and his recruitment team might need to have a January rethink.