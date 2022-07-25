‘One of the signings of the season’ – All of Burnley’s summer signings rated out of 10

Burnley are returning to the Championship after a six-year spell in the top flight, but it looks like the Clarets don’t plan on spending long here.

They’ve appointed a new manager in Vincent Kompany and have given him plenty of money to spend, which he certainly has done.

Here we look at all of Burnley’s summer signings so far and have our say on them…

Scott Twine

The first signing of the Kompany era, and one that could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.

Twine is a player with great potential and looks set to become part of the fabric of Kompany’s Burnley for years to come – the Clarets did well to beat a number of teams to this particular signing.

Rating: 9/10

Josh Cullen

This is a signing that may have come out of the blue, and one that some Clarets fans might not be convinced off.

Kompany has brought Cullen in from Anderlecht and has given him a second chance in English football, after the former West Ham youngster failed to make it with the Hammers.

After two seasons in Belgium though, Cullen has taken his game to the next level and the 20-cap Ireland international looks to be a really keen signing for Kompany.

Rating: 9/10

Luke McNally

McNally is another name who impressed in League One last season, and another who could become a founding member of Kompany’s Clarets.

He’s a defender with all the traits of a modern one – Kompany could be the perfect mentor for McNally going forward.

Rating 8/10

Aro Muric

One of a few Manchester City men to make the switch to Turf Moor this summer, Muric joins on a permanent deal and will surely be trusted with the no.1 spot this weekend.

It’ll be a tough ask for Muric to come in straight away, after signing fairly late on in pre-season and having only played a handful of Football League games in the past.

But it’s a solid signing and a full Championship season could really see Muric progress.

Rating: 8/10

Ian Maatsen

Left-back was an area which needed bolstering going into this summer. Maatsen’s arrival will help take the strain off Charlie Taylor and it’s a really keen signing too – the Chelsea man impressed on loan with Coventry City last season and will bring a lot of pace and forward-thinking to the side.

Rating: 8/10

Samuel Bastien

The man brought in from Standard Liege is relatively unknown on British shores. Kompany said all along that he wouldn’t be afraid to raid the Belgian leagues for players this summer, so expect Kompany to have known about Bastien for some time.

He could bring some much-needed steel to the Clarets midfield ahead of a physical Championship campaign.

Rating 8/10

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The City youngster was linked with a move to Turf Moor even before Kompany’s appointment became official. He’s worked under the Belgian at Anderlecht in the past and has had spells on loan in the Championship before as well, with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

He had mixed reviews with both clubs but could prevail under Kompany’s watch – how much game-time he’ll get though remains to be seen.

Rating: 7/10

CJ Egan-Riley

Egan-Riley has joined the club on a permanent basis and looks to be a signing for the future. He’s only got one professional league appearance to his name and arrives with very little experience, so expect to see the Englishman sparingly next season.

Still, an exciting signing nevertheless.

Rating: 7/10