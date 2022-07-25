MK Dons, Cheltenham Town among sides chasing West Brom starlet

West Brom handed young defender Ingram his senior debut last season, fielding him against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The Gloucester-born 19-year-old has been in and around the first-team picture at times since, appearing in three Championship matchday squads. Now, ahead of the new campaign, it is claimed Ingram is drawing loan interest from elsewhere.

A report from Football Insider has said League One pair MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are alongside League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra in eyeing the West Brom talent.

It is said that the Baggies are keen to see Ingram test himself in senior football after another impressive season in their youth academy, and given that Darnell Furlong and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are ahead of him in Steve Bruce’s ranks, a loan exit could be his best bet.

Ready for a step up?

After 30 appearances for West Brom‘s U18s and 32 outings for the U23s, it’s safe to say Ingram has played a good amount of youth football.

Bruce has picked out Ingram for praise before so it seems he is someone on his radar when it comes to youngsters that could make the step up to the senior stage. For now though, if the versatile defender isn’t going to get the chance to play regularly at the Hawthorns, then a loan exit could be best.

MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra have both developed young stars in recent seasons, be it their own academy graduates or loaned in players.

The Baggies have already trusted Cheltenham Town with one of their talented starlets this summer too, sending Caleb Taylor to Gloucestershire for the season.