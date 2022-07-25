League Two club set to swoop for 23-year-old after Burnley release

Tranmere Rovers are poised to sign striker Joel Mumbongo after his departure from Burnley, it has been claimed.

Burnley confirmed at the end of the 2021/22 campaign that Swedish striker Mumbongo would be among those let go upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

It brought an end to his stay at Turf Moor after just less than three seasons. He departed with one assist in seven senior games, also managing eight goals in 13 for the U23s as well as spending time on loan with Accrington Stanley.

Now though, it is said by Football League World that Mumbongo is closing in on a new club ahead of the new season.

League Two side Tranmere Rovers are reportedly set to bring in the 23-year-old following a trial at Prenton Park.

Micky Mellon’s outfit would become Mumbongo’s fifth side of his career having previously spent time with BK Hacken, Utsikten, Hellas Verona and, most recently, Burnley.

Tranmere Rovers’ options up top…

Should Mumbongo make a move to Prenton Park, Tranmere Rovers will have five strikers on the books heading into the new season.

Kane Hemmings, Elliott Nevitt, Charlie Jolley and Jake Burton are the current options, but if the striker does come in, it could be beneficial for Burton to head out on a temporary basis. The 20-year-old has six first-team appearances to his name for Mellon’s men but spent time with Stalybridge Celtic last season, so another loan could help his development.

If the move goes through, it will be hoped Mumbongo can hit the ground running and maximise his potential after previously struggling to impress in front of goal with Accrington Stanley.