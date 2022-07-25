Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Rangers striker eyed, talks ongoing for Championship youngster + more

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a highly successful transfer window so far as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Owls have added a whole host of quality. Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Tyreeq Bakinson are some of the additions that stand out.

Darren Moore and co aren’t finished their though as speculation continues to circulate regarding potential transfers.

Sheffield Wednesday are actively on the look out for another striker. According to Alan Nixon, the Owls are set to join the race for Rangers forward Kemar Roofe. The 29-year-old has scored plenty of goals throughout his career so far despite having switched between so many clubs. Roofe has scored 34 goals in 72 appearances for Rangers and would be a quality addition to the Owls frontline.

Sheffield Wednesday are now actively in conversation over a deal for Birmingham City striker Keyendrah Simmonds, as per Dom Howson.

Simmonds has been linked with a move to Hillsborough for a couple of weeks now and MK Dons have also previously been credited with interest. Previous reports also said that Barnsley have joined the race for Simmonds.

Howson confirmed that the Owls are in talks with Simmonds and he ‘suspects’ that he’ll slot into the U21s side.

Yorkshire Live have revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are considering offering a trial to winger Deji Sotana. The 19-year-old has played youth football at Manchester United, Nice and Brentford.

Howson has also said that he thinks Owls midfielder Alex Hunt will leave on loan to League Two, with a few clubs interested. It’s unlikely that Hunt will get a look in the first-team’s midfield this season so a loan move to play regular football would make sense.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has revealed that they could consider sending young defender David Agbontohoma out on loan. The 20-year-old signed a new deal last week. Moore said that they’ll assess him against the first-team strikers and see if he requires a loan move.

Moore has also said that Sylla Sow missed Saturday’s friendly through illness despite the rumours of a potential departure.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2022/23 campaign begins with a home tie against Portsmouth.