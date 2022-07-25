Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro in hunt for Manchester United man, loan target set to join Championship rivals + more

Middlesbrough look to be eyeing up a few more deals before their season opener against West Brom this weekend.

Chris Wilder and co still have plenty of work to do to prepare for the 2022/23 campaign. A season where they’ll be eyeing the automatic promotion places.

Speculation continues to circulate regarding potential transfers so the Boro should end up in good shape for the new season.

Middlesbrough have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Troy Parrott. A report from Deepdale Digest claims that Preston North End are on the verge of signing the 20-year-old. The Irish international scored eight and assisted seven during the 2021/22 campaign for MK Dons – Football Insider have since revealed that Parrott is undergoing a medical at Deepdale today.

Middlesbrough are alongside three other Championship clubs that are eyeing moves for Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri, as per Sky Sports (via Manchester World) – Birmingham City, West Brom and Millwall are the other sides interested in striking a deal for 19-year-old.

The Boro are currently short on strikers with Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn the only available options. Rodrigo Muniz is one striker Middlesbrough are hopeful of signing on-loan once his parent club Fulham have signed a replacement, as per the Northern Echo.

Wilder has revealed that right-back Tommy Smith, who is currently on-trial at the club, would ‘like to come’ to Middlesbrough permanently. Smith has also been subject to interest from League One outfit Derby County.

Football Insider have claimed that AFC Bournemouth are in advanced talks to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier. However the Daily Echo have shut down these rumours and have said that the two sides are not in advanced talks.