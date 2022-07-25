Jon Dahl Tomasson makes admission over future of Blackburn Rovers academy graduate

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted defender Tyler Magloire will ‘probably’ leave the club this summer.

Blackburn Rovers‘ window has been a pretty slow one to date, but it will be hoped that the signing of Callum Brittain can kickstart the transfer business at Ewood Park.

New incomings could open the door for some fringe players to make exits, and that could be the case for pacey defender Magloire.

Speaking with Lancs Live, Tomasson has admitted that the Blackburn Rovers academy graduate will ‘probably’ head for pastures new this summer. The Dane also confirmed that there is interest in Magloire as he seemingly nears the exit door in Lancashire.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There is interest in him [Magloire].

“He trained this morning, a very professional boy.

“He trained very hard with a tough session for those that didn’t play. He’s a player that will probably leave Blackburn.

League Two duo Hartlepool United and Northampton Town have been linked with moves for Magloire ahead of the new season, so it awaits to be seen if either can strike a deal for his services as a fresh start beckons.

The right time to move on?

At 23, the time has come for Magloire to play regular senior football.

Given that he looks unlikely to get the chance to do so with Blackburn Rovers, it only makes sense for the Bradford-born defender to move on. He has only a year remaining on his deal at Ewood Park and after spells on loan with Northampton Town, Motherwell, Hartlepool United and Rochdale, it could be the right time for a permanent departure.

Magloire has found the majority of his Rovers game time in the U23s, playing 42 times for the side. He has also notched up seven senior appearances, the last of which came against Blackpool in October last year.