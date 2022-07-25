‘I want to be doing business’ – Barnsley boss Duff provides positive transfer update ahead of season opener

Barnsley manager Michael Duff says his side are ‘always looking’ at potential new signings ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.

Barnsley’s 2022/23 season gets underway with a long-haul trip down to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

It’s the start of a new era for the Tykes under the guidance of former Cheltenham Town boss Duff, who’s guided Barnsley through a strong-looking pre-season.

They beat South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United 2-1 over the weekend, having welcomed and drawn with Premier League side Nottingham Forest this summer too.

The sign are looking positive for Barnsley, who’ve made some decent signings so far this summer – James Norwood, Luca Connell and Nicky Cadden are among a number of free agents to have signed for the club.

And Duff says there could yet be more. He told The Yorkshire Post about he possibility of bringing in some more new faces:

“I want to be doing business every hour that goes past!

“We are always looking. I keep repeating myself, but they need to fall into the financial constraints we are under at the minute.