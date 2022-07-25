‘I want to be doing business’ – Barnsley boss Duff provides positive transfer update ahead of season opener

Barnsley manager Michael Duff says his side are ‘always looking’ at potential new signings ahead of their upcoming League One campaign.
Barnsley’s 2022/23 season gets underway with a long-haul trip down to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.
It’s the start of a new era for the Tykes under the guidance of former Cheltenham Town boss Duff, who’s guided Barnsley through a strong-looking pre-season.
They beat South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United 2-1 over the weekend, having welcomed and drawn with Premier League side Nottingham Forest this summer too.
The sign are looking positive for Barnsley, who’ve made some decent signings so far this summer – James Norwood, Luca Connell and Nicky Cadden are among a number of free agents to have signed for the club.
And Duff says there could yet be more. He told The Yorkshire Post about he possibility of bringing in some more new faces:
“I want to be doing business every hour that goes past!
“We are always looking. I keep repeating myself, but they need to fall into the financial constraints we are under at the minute.
“All we can do is concentrate and control the things we are in control of, which is the players who are here at the minute. The players showed that they are together on Saturday.”
Goals needed…
Barnsley have lost two proven goal-scorers this summer in Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris, who both headed to Luton Town.
Duff still has names like Aaron Leya Iseka and new signing Norwood to rely on, but another striker addition before the transfer window slams shut could be a priority for the club.
The League One roster is looking fiercer than ever and if Barnsley are to challenge for promotion then they’ll need to add a bit more quality to their ranks, particular up top.
And after a strong pre-season, it’ll be interesting to see how Barnsley fair when they face Plymouth this weekend – the Green Army are another strong side in this division, so it’ll be an exciting match-up.