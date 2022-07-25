‘He could really do damage’ – All of Luton Town’s summer signings rated out of 10

Luton Town have enjoyed another strong summer transfer window, signing seven players in total.

Luton Town were a few people’s dark horses going into the last season, and they went on to claim a top-six finish.

This summer, they’ve some more solid signings and could yet be challenging for a spot in the Championship play-offs again next season.

Here we rate each of Luton Town’s seven summer signings out of 10…

Carlton Morris

Ask any Barnsley fans and they’ll have only positive things to say about Morris.

He was a pretty underwhelming signing for the club midway through the 2020/21 campaign but quickly earned praise for his combative performances in attack.

Last season he scored seven goals and assisted three in the Championship, but what he’ll bring to Nathan Jones’ attack is much more than goals – he’ll bring an added energy, work-rate and physicality to the Hatters’ front-line.

Rating 9.5/10

Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow is another signing from Barnsley, and another exciting signing.

Woodrow has scored goals for Barnsley in each of the past four seasons, although last season was certainly his worst with the club after he netted just four times in the league.

Still, Woodrow is an experienced Championship striker and alongside Morris, he could really do damage for Luton next season.

Rating 9./10

Matt Macey

Former Arsenal and one-time Luton Town man Macey will surely be handed the no.1 spot with Luton Town for the upcoming season, or at least the start of it.

He impressed with Hibernian last season and now back in the English game, with a new and permanent club, it’s a great chance for Macey to fulfil his early career potential, and it’s a great signing for Luton too.

Rating: 8.5/10

Luke Freeman

Freeman has endured a really tough few years. With QPR in the past, Freeman was one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship. But since his 2019 move to Sheffield United, Freeman has had some horrid luck with injuries – over the past three seasons combined, Freeman has made 38 league appearances, managing only one goal contribution.

Still, Freeman is a player who’s proven himself at Championship level before and on a free transfer, it could be a useful signing for the Hatters.

Rating: 8/10

Alfie Doughty

Jones knows Doughty from his time at Stoke City. Signed from Charlton Athletic in 2021, Doughty was an exciting prospect at the time but couldn’t make it work at Stoke.

He struggled with injury and poor form, limiting him to just 11 Championship appearances last season before heading to Cardiff City on loan, where he played just nine times.

If Jones can give him some confidence and the chance to shine, it could prove to be a keen signing.

Rating: 8/10

Louie Watson

Former West Ham youngster Watson is certainly a signing for the future. The midfielder featured just four times in the Championship for Derby County last season and nine times in the season before, so he still has plenty to prove.

Luton have a lot of younger players but a fair few of them didn’t play much Championship football last season, so next season might be a quiet one for Watson as he improves his abilities.

Rating: 7/10

Ethan Horvath

Luton needed a goalkeeper going into this summer and Jones brought in Horvath fairly early on.

He looks set to play no.2 to Matt Macey but it’s a solid signing nevertheless – Horvath has a lot of experience at club and international level, and Jones isn’t afraid to swap his galkeepers around, so Horvath could yet have a part ti play next season.

Rating: 7/10