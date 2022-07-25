Darren Moore sheds light on Sheffield Wednesday man’s absence from friendly as exit rumours emerge

Sheffield Wednesday played out their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday, falling to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Championship new boys Wigan Athletic.

Among those absent from the squad at the weekend was Dutch forward Sow. The 25-year-old missed out amid links emerging from his native stating that De Graafschap had struck a deal to sign the Owls ace.

However, Moore has now shed light on the real reason behind Sow’s absence.

Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss insisted that the Dutchman is still at Hillsborough and only missed the defeat to Wigan Athletic because of illness.