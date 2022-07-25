Darren Moore sheds light on Sheffield Wednesday man’s absence from friendly as exit rumours emerge

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has insisted Sylla Sow missed the Owls’ pre-season clash with Wigan Athletic through illness amid links with a return to the Netherlands.
Sheffield Wednesday played out their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday, falling to a 4-1 loss at the hands of Championship new boys Wigan Athletic.
Among those absent from the squad at the weekend was Dutch forward Sow. The 25-year-old missed out amid links emerging from his native stating that De Graafschap had struck a deal to sign the Owls ace.
However, Moore has now shed light on the real reason behind Sow’s absence.
Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield Wednesday boss insisted that the Dutchman is still at Hillsborough and only missed the defeat to Wigan Athletic because of illness.
“He’s here and he’s still with us,” Moore replied when asked about Sow’s future.
“Maybe if he’d have been with us today he’d have been part of it and would have got minutes again.
“He reported in sick this morning, so we hope that after the weekend he’s OK, that it’s a 24 or 48-hour bug and he’s ready to go again on Monday morning.
“He’ll pick things back up with us on Monday.”
While Moore’s words seemingly rule out an imminent departure, The Star does state that Wednesday are willing to let the Nijmegen-born attacker depart the club this summer after just a year in England.
Out of favour?
Sow’s ability to play anywhere across the front three makes him a useful player to have on the books, but given the other options in attack, it’s hard to see him getting regular game time at Hillsborough in the coming season.
He’s unlikely to feature out wide given that Moore will more than likely stick with wing-backs and it’s hard to see him breaking into the starting XI as a striker.
Although it seems that, at this stage, Sow isn’t exit-bound, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make a move away this summer.
The forward has four goals in 19 Sheffield Wednesday appearances, two of which came in the EFL Trophy.