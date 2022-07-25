‘Could be a real star’ – All of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signings rated out of 10

Sheffield Wednesday have caught the eye this summer, with Darren Moore and co wasting no time in preparing the squad for another promotion fight.

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad was in need of bolstering in key areas if they want to mount a serious push for a Championship return.

The Owls have operated shrewdly, mainly using the free transfer market for new additions, but there’s no shortage of star players in their side now, so promotion has to be the expectation.

Here, we take a look at all of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signings to date and have our say…

Akin Famewo

Although his second stay at Charlton Athletic didn’t quite impress as much as his first, Famewo remains a promising defender with a high ceiling. He has plenty of room to develop and could benefit from the competition at centre-back.

Although not the most eye-catching, this could be a clever deal for years to come.

Rating: 8/10

Will Vaulks

Vaulks has starred in the Championship before and if he can get back to his best, he could be a real star for the Owls this season. Bringing in a player of his pedigree on a free transfer can only be a good thing for Wednesday’s promotion hopes.

The Welshman will be up for the fight too as he bids to get back into Wales’ national team.

Rating: 8/10

Michael Smith

With the signing of Smith, Sheffield Wednesday‘s options at the top of the pitch will be feared by League One defenders.

He joins off the back of a stunning campaign with Rotherham United as another impressive free transfer coup in what could prove to be one of League One’s best bits of business this season.

Rating: 9/10

Michael Ihiekwe

As said regarding Smith, Ihiekwe joins after starring in a promotion-winning squad. His experience and endurance will be of great value over the course of the campaign.

However, as with his former Rotherham United teammate Smith, he will have to be at his best to stay in the starting XI.

Rating: 9/10

Ben Heneghan

Heneghan certainly seems to have made a good impression since his arrival at Hillsborough and as another free agent arrival with bags of EFL pedigree, it presents yet another smart bit of business for Sheffield Wednesday.

It probably isn’t a swoop that will set the world alight, but it’s shrewd nonetheless.

Rating: 8/10

David Stockdale

Again, another signing that won’t get people off their seats, but it’s one that was very much needed.

He’ll be battling Cameron Dawson for the number one shirt and his experience will be valuable in helping develop Dawson and the promising goalkeepers on the books.

Rating: 7/10

Tyreeq Bakinson

This could prove to be a really good signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Bakinson is a very well-rounded midfielder with the best years of his career ahead of him. He looked strong while on loan with Ipswich Town but after falling out of favour at Bristol City, it will be down to him to prove his ability and force his way into a strong midfield.

Rating: 8/10

Reece James

James is the only temporary addition in Wednesday’s window to date and it adds some valuable depth to that left wing-back spot.

It will be great to see him and Marvin Johnson duke it out for the starting role, but as a 28-year-old loanee, it isn’t necessarily a signing for the long-term at Hillsborough.

Rating: 7/10